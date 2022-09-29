Founders Capital Management Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Founders Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,675,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,802,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 86,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,573. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

