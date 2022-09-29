Founders Capital Management Sells 4,096 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Founders Capital Management reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,575 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 2.3% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.7 %

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.87. 98,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,225. The stock has a market cap of $171.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.98. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

