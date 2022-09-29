Founders Capital Management Purchases 900 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Tronox were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tronox by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,318,000 after acquiring an additional 49,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,353,000 after buying an additional 30,059 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of Tronox stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.52. 63,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Tronox had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.55%.

About Tronox

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.