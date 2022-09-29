Founders Capital Management Invests $29,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 102,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 150.9% during the second quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 52,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,905,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $37.73. 93,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,569. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $42.84. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

