Founders Capital Management Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Founders Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,624 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,327 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.3% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 42.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 124,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 36,854 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 9.5% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 21,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 236,528 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $131.99. The stock had a trading volume of 136,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,965. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $358.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

