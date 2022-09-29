Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.77

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.77 and last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 21255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

Fortis Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.4149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,813,000 after purchasing an additional 33,351 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 96,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 1,010.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 150,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

