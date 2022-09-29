Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $13,374,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $3,631,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.26. 239,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,644. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

