Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases 92,074 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,074 shares during the quarter. Ciena comprises 2.3% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Ciena worth $52,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 46.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Ciena by 5,312.5% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.32.

CIEN stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 27,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,093. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $158,858.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,031,514.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,279 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

