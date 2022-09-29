Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,813,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 42.1% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,264.4% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 29,890 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 20.3% in the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Shares of DE traded down $5.66 on Thursday, hitting $340.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $354.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.73. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

