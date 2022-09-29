Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,332 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. CWM LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 878.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 4.5 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLPI. JMP Securities started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.10.

GLPI traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.55. 39,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,967. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The company had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

