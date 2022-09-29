Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $86.49 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,292 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 3.8% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $86,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,172,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,055 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 334.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 750,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,030,000 after acquiring an additional 577,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,274,000 after acquiring an additional 532,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,397,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,673,000 after acquiring an additional 298,174 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,745.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.55.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $170.04. The company had a trading volume of 21,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,405. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $191.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.