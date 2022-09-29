Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $30,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.71.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $164.92. The stock had a trading volume of 64,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,613. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.77 and a 200 day moving average of $185.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.