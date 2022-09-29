Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43,898 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.4% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $55,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 50,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $581,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.7% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 45.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.63. The company had a trading volume of 119,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,547. The company has a market cap of $117.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.78.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

