Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 404 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 354.2% in the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 51,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $21,823,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $7.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,885. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.73 and a 200-day moving average of $247.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

