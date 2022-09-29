Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 2,622 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown Castle Trading Down 4.1 %

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.20.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.87. The stock had a trading volume of 41,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.96. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.85 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

