Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 15,032 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for 2.7% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kimberly-Clark worth $61,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.15. 34,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,612. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.68 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

