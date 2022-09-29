Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the August 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flora Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Flora Growth by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79,537 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Flora Growth by 88.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 55.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,404,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 501,553 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Flora Growth by 1,037.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568,273 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLGC. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Flora Growth in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Flora Growth Price Performance

Flora Growth Company Profile

Shares of FLGC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 610,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,831. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Flora Growth has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

Further Reading

