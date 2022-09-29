Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Trading Down 15%

Fission 3.0 Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 15% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 170,464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 519,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Fission 3.0 Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.69 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 27.73 and a current ratio of 27.81.

About Fission 3.0

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. It holds a portfolio of 14 projects located in the Athabasca Basin. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

