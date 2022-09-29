First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 0.8% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 965,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,615. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average is $47.11. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.