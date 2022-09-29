First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Stock Price Down 0.9%

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.42. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Rating) by 164.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,327 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 16.19% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

