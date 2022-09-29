First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Shares Up 3.9%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $135.12 and last traded at $134.53. 66,117 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 48,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.50.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Trading Up 3.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.61 and a 200-day moving average of $140.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000.

