First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Shares Sold by Bullseye Investment Management LLC

Bullseye Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,716 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTXO. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $26.13. 9,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,857. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.86. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $37.20.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.