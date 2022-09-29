First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Up 223.9% in September

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, an increase of 223.9% from the August 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,271,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 586,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,074,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 681,365 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 783,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 306,586 shares during the period. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,257,000. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,506,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTRI traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 124,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,779. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $17.26.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.67%. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

