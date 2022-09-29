First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEF. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $714,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 289,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22,180 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

FCEF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.44. 3,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,509. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%.

