First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Down 81.0% in September

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the August 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVLU traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $20.52. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,122. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.66. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the first quarter worth $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period.

