First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Down 81.0% in September

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the August 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DVLU traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $20.52. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,122. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.66. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $26.49.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF
