First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $131.81

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $131.81 and last traded at $132.27, with a volume of 1469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FRC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price objective on First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.87 and a 200-day moving average of $153.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Republic Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,444,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,710 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

