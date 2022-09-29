First Pacific Financial Raises Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

First Pacific Financial lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382,786 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises 5.2% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Pacific Financial owned about 0.91% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $11,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 88,906 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,830,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.92. 881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,243. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $26.63.

