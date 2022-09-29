First Pacific Financial Purchases 97 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 2.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.67.

NYSE:PH traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.50. 3,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,583. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.02 and a 200 day moving average of $271.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

