First Pacific Financial Purchases 616 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 323,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after buying an additional 78,969 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 36,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 242,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after buying an additional 25,647 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,020 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,016,803. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.14.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

