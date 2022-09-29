First Pacific Financial Purchases 447 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.12. 3,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,491. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on POR. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading

