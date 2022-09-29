First Pacific Financial Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

First Pacific Financial bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 757,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,199,000 after acquiring an additional 345,596 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 23,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 689.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 59,903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.07. 9,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,962. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $30.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

