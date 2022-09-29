First Pacific Financial Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

First Pacific Financial boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 149.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,701 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of BATS:NULV traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.72. 107,264 shares of the company were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36.

