First Pacific Financial Grows Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after acquiring an additional 269,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,040,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,336,000 after acquiring an additional 227,911 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.45. 79,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,236,525. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

