First Pacific Financial Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,397 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,604,258,000 after buying an additional 1,178,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after buying an additional 4,017,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,492,430,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.45. 159,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,054,226. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

