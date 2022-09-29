First Pacific Financial Buys 595 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.86 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.