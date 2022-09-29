First Pacific Financial Buys 49,913 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,913 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.1% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

FNDF traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $25.08. 6,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,194. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $34.29.

