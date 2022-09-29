First Pacific Financial Acquires Shares of 10,160 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,612,000 after buying an additional 1,913,013 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,461,000 after buying an additional 1,275,378 shares during the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% during the first quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,468,000 after buying an additional 1,192,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,115,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of IWD traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.88. 146,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,068. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.75. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $135.86 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

