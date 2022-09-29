First Pacific Financial Acquires New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,476 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,330,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $526,762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,829 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:TGT traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.22. 42,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,476,427. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Barclays reduced their price target on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

