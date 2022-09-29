First Pacific Financial Acquires 298 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Xylem were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.96. 4,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,260. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $134.29.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Cowen increased their target price on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.