First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Piper Sandler

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

First Mid Bancshares stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.81. 543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,325. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $670.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.63 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 25.93%. Equities analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter worth $6,786,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 25,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $902,000. 34.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Mid Bancshares

(Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.