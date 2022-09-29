First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,823 shares during the quarter. First Horizon comprises approximately 2.8% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $12,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in First Horizon by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 175,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,268. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.10 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

