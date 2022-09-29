First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.90

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 9636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCF shares. B. Riley raised their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.02.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $98.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 32.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Institutional Trading of First Commonwealth Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

