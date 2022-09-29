First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Up 140.9% in September

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,700 shares, a growth of 140.9% from the August 31st total of 165,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,988.5 days.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FCXXF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.72. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCXXF. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$19.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Featured Stories

