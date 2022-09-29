FirmaChain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.01 Million (FCT,FCT2)

FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 28th. FirmaChain has a market capitalization of $29.16 million and $4.01 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FirmaChain coin can now be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FirmaChain Coin Profile

FirmaChain launched on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 663,258,690 coins and its circulating supply is 528,004,252 coins. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain. The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/#.

FirmaChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

