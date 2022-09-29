FirmaChain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.01 Million (FCT,FCT2)

FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 28th. FirmaChain has a market capitalization of $29.16 million and $4.01 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FirmaChain coin can now be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004101 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010962 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
FirmaChain Coin Profile
FirmaChain launched on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 663,258,690 coins and its circulating supply is 528,004,252 coins. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain. The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/#.
FirmaChain Coin Trading
