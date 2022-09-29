Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Short Interest Update

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Firan Technology Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS FTGFF traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. Firan Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

