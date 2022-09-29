Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Short Interest Update

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS FTGFF traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. Firan Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.24.
