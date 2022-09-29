Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 660.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 93,182 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,735.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 284,156 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 147,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 63,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 117,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JMST stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $50.35. 1,037,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,880. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $51.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55.

