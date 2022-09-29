Financial Analysis: MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) versus MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX)

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) and MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.8% of MeridianLink shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of MeridianLink shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of MCX Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for MeridianLink and MCX Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeridianLink 0 2 2 0 2.50 MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

MeridianLink presently has a consensus price target of $22.20, indicating a potential upside of 28.85%. Given MeridianLink’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MeridianLink is more favorable than MCX Technologies.

This table compares MeridianLink and MCX Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeridianLink -5.42% -2.20% -1.19% MCX Technologies -105.18% -106.28% -80.96%

Volatility & Risk

MeridianLink has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MCX Technologies has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MeridianLink and MCX Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeridianLink $267.68 million 5.20 -$10.00 million ($0.26) -66.27 MCX Technologies $750,000.00 1.31 -$360,000.00 N/A N/A

MCX Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MeridianLink.

Summary

MeridianLink beats MCX Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc., a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies. It also provides MeridianLink Engage, an end-to-end consumer lending, account, and card marketing automation solution; MeridianLink Mortgage, a SaaS cloud-based end-to-end loan origination software; MeridianLink Collect, a cloud-based debt collection software; and Mortgage Credit Link, a web-based order fulfillment hub. In addition, the company provides solutions, including end-to-end platform, loan origination system, mortgage loan origination system, deposit account opening, data and reporting, collections, and consulting and analysis. MeridianLink, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About MCX Technologies

MCX Technologies Corporation focuses on delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, and commerce in the United States. It offers professional and related consulting services, including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital transformation, customer experience management consulting, implementation, and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies. The company was formerly known as McorpCX, Inc. and changed its name to MCX Technologies Corporation in August 2020. MCX Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

