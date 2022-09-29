FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Up 45.8% in September

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.13. 9,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,796. FFBW has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FFBW by 15.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FFBW by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in FFBW by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

