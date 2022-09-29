FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.44-$3.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.20 billion-$23.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.58 billion. FedEx also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.75- EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Cowen dropped their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.50.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock traded down $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $148.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.59. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FedEx by 77.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 96.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

