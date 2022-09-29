FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $125.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.66% from the stock’s current price.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $149.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.59.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FedEx will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after acquiring an additional 196,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FedEx by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after acquiring an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

