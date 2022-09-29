FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $125.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.66% from the stock’s current price.
FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.
FedEx Stock Performance
NYSE:FDX opened at $149.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.59.
Insider Transactions at FedEx
In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of FedEx
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after acquiring an additional 196,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FedEx by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after acquiring an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Further Reading
